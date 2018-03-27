Hicks will make the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hicks, one of the Cardinals' top prospects, was expected to open the year with Double-A Springfield, but an impressive showing in camp prompted the Cardinals to give him a spot in the big-league bullpen to open the season. The 21-year-old notched an impressive 2.53 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB across 7.2 spring innings, highlighted by a spot start against a regulars-heavy Nationals lineup that saw him toss four scoreless innings while allowing just one baserunner. Hicks is expected to factor into the late-inning mix for the Cardinals, and seeing as the team has yet to name a closer, the flamethrower should be a name to keep an eye on given his potential. He still hasn't pitched above High-A in his professional career, however, so it's also possible that he's sent back to the minors for more seasoning if he struggles to find his footing.