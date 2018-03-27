Hicks will make the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hicks, one of the Cardinals' top prospects, was expected to open the year with Double-A Springfield, but an impressive showing in camp prompted the Cardinals to give him a spot in the big-league bullpen to open the season. The 21-year-old notched an impressive 2.53 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB across 7.2 spring innings, highlighted by a spot start against a regulars-heavy Nationals lineup that saw him toss four scoreless innings while allowing just one baserunner. Hicks is expected to factor into the late-inning mix for the Cardinals, and seeing as the team has yet to name a closer, the flamethrower should be a name to keep an eye on given his potential. He still hasn't pitched above High-A in his professional career, however, so it's also possible that he's sent back to the minors for more seasoning if he struggles to find his footing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories