Manager Oliver Marmol said Hicks is tentatively lined up to make his first start of the season Tuesday against the Marlins in Miami, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Hicks initially appeared poised to pick up two turns through the rotation this week, but postponements of Monday's game against Pittsburgh and Wednesday's game against Kansas City will result in the 25-year-old having to wait a little longer for his first MLB start. Marmol noted that Hicks will be available in relief for the team's four-game series in Milwaukee that begins Thursday, so it's not a lock that the right-hander will be ready to take the hill in Miami if he's pressed into extended innings out of the bullpen against the Brewers. Whenever Hicks does make his first start, he's expected to be capped at around 45 pitches before steadily increasing his pitch count in his subsequent outings.