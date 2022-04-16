Hicks won't start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Hicks was initially slated to make his first start of the season Tuesday in Miami, but he'll instead be available out of the bullpen against the Brewers on Saturday and Sunday. Adam Wainwright will now start Tuesday's series opener against Miami, while manager Oliver Marmol said that he expects Hicks to start late in the series against the Marlins or during the team's series against Cincinnati next weekend.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Won't start this week•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Earns win in relief•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: First start coming Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: First start pushed back to Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Targeting 45 pitches•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Named fifth starter•