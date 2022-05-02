Hicks allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He also hit a batter.

Both of the hits Hicks allowed left the yard, as he surrendered solo home runs to Jordan Luplow and Christian Walker. The good news is Hicks showed no ill effects from a bruised wrist that took him out of last start prematurely. The right-hander stretched out to 63 pitches (35 strikes) in this start, his longest of three this season. Through 12.1 innings, he's logged a 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13:8 K:BB and a 1-2 record. He's projected to make his next start on the road in San Francisco.