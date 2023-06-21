Montgomery (4-7) earned the win Tuesday over the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings.

The lone blemish against Montgomery game in the fourth after the Nationals tallied two extra-base hits for a run. The southpaw put together one of his best starts of the year after matching a season-high seven innings pitched and winning his second decision in a row. Over his last five starts, Montgomery owns a sparkling 2.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB in 30 innings. With the Cardinals traveling to London this weekend, Montgomery lines up to take the mound again next week at home against the Astros.