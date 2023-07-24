Montgomery (6-8) allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings.

Montgomery still managed to go six innings for the seventh time in his last eight starts despite tying his season-high with seven runs allowed. He surrendered a two-run blast to Cody Bellinger in the opening frame before being pummeled for five runs in the third during which he gave up four hits and had both his walks. It ended an impressive run for Montgomery after going nine consecutive starts allowing three runs or fewer. He now holds a 3.37 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 105:31 K:BB in 115 innings. For right now, he's lined up to face the Cubs next but that could change with him being a sell piece for the Cardinals at the trade deadline.