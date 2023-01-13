Montgomery agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The left-hander was acquired from the Yankees at the 2022 trade deadline and is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility, and he'll receive a nice raise for 2023 after he made $6 million last year. Montgomery had a 3.48 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 158:36 K:BB across a career-high 178.1 innings last season, and he'll be a key piece of the Cardinals' rotation in 2023.