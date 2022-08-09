Montgomery (leg) will start Friday in St. Louis in the Cardinals' series opener with the Brewers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

After being acquired from the Yankees last Tuesday, Montgomery made his Cardinals debut against his former team over the weekend. The southpaw was brilliant in the outing, allowing only three baserunners over five shutout innings before departing after experiencing cramping his legs. The Cardinals described Montgomery's removal from the contest as precautionary, and the 29-year-old apparently checked out fine following his between-starts bullpen session. Montgomery shouldn't face any restrictions this weekend while he makes his second start for St. Louis.