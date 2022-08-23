Montgomery (7-3) earned the win with a complete-game shutout against the Cubs on Monday. He allowed only one hit, didn't walk any batters and struck out seven.

Montgomery faced only one batter above the minimum in the victory, with a Christopher Morel double in the third inning accounting for the only baserunner again him. The left-hander completed nine innings on only 99 pitches, 65 of which were strikes, and racked up 14 swings-and-misses. Montgomery has been downright dominant in four starts since joining St. Louis in a trade with the Yankees on Aug. 2, going 4-0 and allowing only one run over 25.2 innings while posting a 24:3 K:BB.