Montgomery (6-7) earned a win over the Yankees on Sunday, allowing one run (zero earned) on two hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings.

Montgomery was in command versus his former team and held the Yankees hitless until Gleyber Torres doubled off him with two outs in the sixth. His two hits allowed was a season low and he continued his streak of dominance since the end of May. Over his last seven starts, Montgomery has a 1.66 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 39:19 K:BB in 43.1 innings. He's pitched at least six frames in four of his last five outings and has racked up three straight wins. The 30-year-old will look to keep things going as he lines up for a road start against the White Sox this coming week.