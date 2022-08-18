Montgomery (3-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks over 5.2 innings against the Rockies. He struck out eight.

Montgomery was in control all night as he struck out eight and did not walk a single batter. The only damage came in the third inning when the Rockies strung together a few singles to score a run. He has now allowed just one earned run over 16.2 innings in his las three starts, earning the win in all three games. He next lines up to face Chicago at Wrigley.