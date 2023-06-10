Montgomery (3-7) yielded three hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over the Reds.

Montgomery worked around minimal threats early in the contest before retiring the final 11 batters he faced. It was his first scoreless outing since April 8 and he dropped his season ERA to 3.88 through 72 innings. Montgomery forced 14 whiffs on 41 swings, tying his season best. The veteran southpaw has now turned in three straight starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed. Montgomery is currently expected to face the Giants at home next week.