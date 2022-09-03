Montgomery (8-3) earned the win Friday over the Cubs, pitching six-plus shutout innings. He allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

Montgomery surrendered five runs in his last start versus Atlanta, but that appears to just be a blip on the radar. Friday's outing wasn't dominant -- he threw just 59 of 93 pitches for strikes -- but the Cubs' poor offense weren't able to cash in on any of the nine baserunners. The southpaw has given up only six runs in 36.2 innings as a Cardinal. He's pitched to a 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 129:29 K:BB through 151.1 innings across 27 starts between the Yankees and St. Louis. Montgomery is projected for a favorable home start versus the Nationals next week.