Montgomery did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings during a 4-3 loss to Cleveland. He struck out three.

Montgomery has allowed multiple runs in each of his last five starts and sports a 6.04 ERA during that stretch. However, Sunday's outing was a step in the right direction, as he didn't allow a home run for the first time since April 29. Overall, the left-hander has been consistent this year, but his numbers are marred by a pair of poor outings. Montgomery faces no threat to his spot in the rotation and is scheduled to pitch again during the finale of a three-game weekend set in Pittsburgh.