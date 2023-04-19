Montgomery (2-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing seven runs on ten hits over four innings. He struck out two.

After three consecutive quality starts, the 30-year-old lefty struggled in his latest outing as he could not last beyond the fourth inning. This was the first time Montgomery would exit before the sixth inning, giving up a season-high seven runs while recording a season-low two strikeouts. Despite this setback, Montgomery remains a regular option in a struggling Cardinals' rotation. He will have a chance to bounce back in his next start scheduled for this weekend against the Giants.