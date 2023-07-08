Montgomery was removed from his start Friday against the White Sox due to an apparent leg injury, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Montgomery motioned to his right hamstring after throwing an awkward-looking pitch to Elvis Andrus in the bottom of the fifth inning. He walked off the field without much of a limp but clearly felt something on the delivery. The 30-year-old left-hander had allowed one run on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts through 4.1 frames against Chicago.