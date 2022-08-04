The Cardinals activated Montgomery on Thursday. He's scheduled to make his St. Louis debut Saturday versus the Yankees at Busch Stadium, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Montgomery will draw a familiar opponent in his first start with St. Louis, taking on the club with whom he spent the first five-plus seasons of his career before the Yankees traded him to the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader (foot). The southpaw's prior knowledge of some of his former teammates' tendencies at the plate could make a tough matchup on paper a bit more palatable, and the move from the competitive American League East to the comparatively softer National League Central will likely prove more favorable to Montgomery's ratios in the long run.