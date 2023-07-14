Montgomery (hamstring) will start Tuesday's game at home against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals will have a bullpen game Monday to buy Montgomery as much time as possible in between starts. He exited his start last Friday with a minor hamstring injury. After getting off to a rough start to the year, the veteran southpaw has a 1.48 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 42.2 innings over his last seven starts.