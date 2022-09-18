Montgomery (8-5) took the loss Sunday versus the Reds. He allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine over 5.1 innings.

The Cardinals mustered only two hits and four walks, putting just three of those six baserunners in scoring position. That was insufficient help for Montgomery, who was not at his sharpest for a second straight start. This was the third time in nine starts as a Cardinal the southpaw has allowed multiple runs. He now has a 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 150:34 K:BB through 168.1 innings between the Yankees and the Cardinals this season. He'll look to put an end to this mini-slump next weekend in a tough projected road start versus the Dodgers.