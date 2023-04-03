Montgomery (1-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over five innings in a 9-4 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

Montgomery gave up three runs in the top of the second inning Sunday but got plenty of help from the Cardinals' offense to cruise to the win in his season debut. The southpaw has been relatively solid over the last two seasons, posting a 3.65 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 62 starts between the Yankees and Cardinals. He tentatively lines up to make his next start Saturday in Milwaukee.