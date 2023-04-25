Montgomery (2-3) took the loss Monday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over six innings against the Giants. He struck out six.

Montgomery had a nice rebound game after allowing seven runs across four innings last week against Arizona. The former Yankee was unlucky to not get any run support, and certainly did not deserve to take his third loss of the year. The southpaw is tentatively slated to face the Dodgers on the road in his next appearance.