Montgomery allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts over six innings, taking a no-decision in Friday's loss to the Tigers.

Aside from a two-run home run by Javier Baez in the first inning, Montgomery had another strong outing. He left with a lead, but Jordan Hicks immediately made a mess of things in the seventh inning. This was Montgomery's fifth quality start in seven games this season, but he's often endured a lack of run support. The southpaw has a 3.29 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB through 41 innings. He's projected for a road start versus the Cubs next week.