Montgomery did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over four frames during a 6-5 loss to Cincinnati in 10 innings. He struck out four.

Montgomery allowed two runs in the first on RBI knocks from Matt McLain and Tyler Stephenson, and after St. Louis took the lead on a three-run homer by Paul DeJong, the left-hander pitcher served up a go-ahead two-run homer to Spencer Steer in the third. After allowing just one run over his final two starts of April (12.2 innings), Montgomery has given up multiple runs in each of his first four May outings. During that stretch, he's posted a 6.64 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP with a 20:8 K:BB across 20.1 innings.