Montgomery (6-3) earned the win against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking one over six innings.

Montgomery tossed 59 of 87 pitches for strikes across six frames. He allowed two runs to cross the plate thanks to a second-inning single. The veteran lefty ended up with the win, his first since Sep. 2. It comes of the heels of three straight losses. Montgomery also picked up a quality start in the game, his 14th of the season. His ERA now sits at 3.48 to go along with a 1.09 WHIP.