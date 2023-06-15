Montgomery did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings in a 8-5 loss against the Giants. He struck out seven.

It wasn't a pretty start for Montgomery, as he failed to retire any of the first five batters he faced in the contest before escaping the inning with only two runs allowed. He settled in after that, however, retiring 11 consecutive hitters between the second and sixth innings, five by way of strikeouts. Unfortunately, Giovanny Gallegos was unable to hold the lead in the ninth, leaving Montgomery stuck with another no-decision. Wins have been hard to come by for the left-hander, as he's been hit with a loss or no-decision in eight starts this season in which he's allowed three runs or fewer.