Montgomery allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Nationals on Wednesday.

Montgomery was solid, though he allowed a game-tying RBI triple to Cesar Hernandez before exiting in the seventh inning. This was just the third time in seven starts as a Cardinal that Montgomery's allowed one or more runs, and it was just his second no-decision with the team. He's at a 3.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 135:31 K:BB through 158 innings this season. The southpaw is lined up for a tougher home start versus the rival Brewers next week.