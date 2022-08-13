Montgomery (5-3) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out eight over six scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Brewers.

Montgomery left his Cardinals debut last week with leg cramps, but he was fine to start on regular rest. He threw 108 pitches (66 strikes) in Friday's start, and he's still yet to allow a run across 11 innings through his first two starts for St. Louis. The southpaw has improved to a 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 106:26 K:BB through 125.2 innings overall. He's lined up for a decent home start versus the Rockies next week.