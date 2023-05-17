Montgomery (2-6) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.

The Brewers got to Montgomery in the opening frame with a pair of doubles, but he was able to strike out the side. He settled down from there until the fifth inning after a solo home run from Joey Wiemer knotted the game up at two. Montgomery would then give up a leadoff homer to Brian Anderson in the sixth and was given two more batters before being taken out. He's now given up multiple long balls in back-to-back starts and has surrendered nine runs over his last 10.1 innings. His ERA has shot up to a 4.21 to go along with a 1.34 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB over 51.1 innings. He's currently lined up for just one start this week and is expected to take the mound next week on the road against the Reds.