Montgomery (2-5) allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings, taking the loss versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

Montgomery has had some unfortunate losses this season, but this one was more of his own doing. He got through the order unscathed once, but the Cubs scored all six of their runs against him between the third and fifth innings, which included home runs by Yan Gomes and Patrick Wisdom. It's the first time in eight starts Montgomery has given up multiple homers in the same game. He's now lost five of his last six outings since opening the season with a pair of wins. The southpaw is at a 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB through 46 innings. He'll look to bounce back in a tough projected home start versus the Brewers next week.