Montgomery (8-4) took the loss Tuesday versus the Brewers, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

Montgomery has been fairly steady, allowing one or zero runs in six of his eight starts as a Cardinal. Tuesday was not his best work, as he gave up four runs across the first two innings and then yielded a two-run home run to Andrew McCutchen in the fifth. Montgomery's ERA ticket up from 3.08 to 3.20 with a 1.06 WHIP and 141:32 K:BB through 163 innings between the Cardinals and the Yankees this year. The southpaw is projected for a home start versus the Reds this weekend.