Montgomery fell to 2-1 in a loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday. He completed 6.1 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Montgomery continued his strong start to the season, picking up his second straight quality start and holding the Pirates scoreless through his first five frames. Pittsburgh finally got to him for a run in the sixth, and the southpaw was lifted after allowing two straight one-out singles in the seventh. One of those hitters came around to score, and Montgomery was ultimately charged with the loss since St. Louis couldn't offer any runs in support of him. Despite the defeat, Montgomery has been a strong fantasy asset through three starts this season, posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB across 18.1 frames.