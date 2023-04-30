Montgomery (2-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out seven.

Montgomery pitched a gem, but the Cardinals couldn't get anything going on offense. The southpaw has now given up just one earned run over his last 12.2 innings, and has generally been reliable this year outside of one bad start against Arizona on April 18th (seven runs allowed over four innings). The former Yankee is tentatively slated to face the Tigers at home in his next start.