Montgomery (2-7) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs (only one earned) on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings as the Cardinals fell 4-3 to the Pirates. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw dropped his seventh straight decision, a streak that dates back to April 13, but there wasn't much more he could have done to avoid it. An hour-long rain delay in the third inning didn't shake his focus, as Montgomery kept Pittsburgh off the board through the first four frames, but a Nolan Arenado error in the sixth led to three unearned runs and the St. Louis offense couldn't climb out of the hole. Montgomery will take a 4.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 60:18 K:BB through 66 innings into his next outing, which is likely to come at home next weekend against the Reds.