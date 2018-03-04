Cardinals' Jordan Schafer: Sent to minor-league camp
Schafer was moved from Cardinals spring training to minot-league camp Sunday.
Over just two games (0.2 innings) of Grapefruit League ball, Schafer surrendered seven runs on six hits and three walks. To make matters worse, he blew a save in each of his appearances. Schafer, who hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015, will likely open the year at Triple-A Memphis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Schafer: Arm healed for spring training•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Schafer: Undergoes Tommy John alternative•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Schafer: Will miss entire 2017 season•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Schafer: Will have elbow surgery•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Schafer: Experiencing forearm tightness•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Schafer: Works in outfield Monday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...