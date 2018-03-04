Schafer was moved from Cardinals spring training to minot-league camp Sunday.

Over just two games (0.2 innings) of Grapefruit League ball, Schafer surrendered seven runs on six hits and three walks. To make matters worse, he blew a save in each of his appearances. Schafer, who hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015, will likely open the year at Triple-A Memphis.

