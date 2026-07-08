Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Belts 21st homer

Walker went 3-for-8 with with a two-run home run and a second run scored across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

The breakout slugger gave his squad an early 2-0 lead in the matinee by taking Jacob Misiorowski deep, but it was pretty much all downhill from there for the Cardinals as they got swept. Walker has homered three times in the last seven games, giving him 21 long balls on the season, and during that stretch he's batting .348 (8-for-23) with two doubles, nine runs, 10 RBI and more walks (six) than strikeouts (five).