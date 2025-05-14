Walker is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Phillies.

Walker will hit the bench after he started in right field and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and his third stolen base of the season in the Cardinals' 2-1 loss in Game 1. The 22-year-old is currently holding down a .184/.254/.248 slash line on the season, and his ongoing struggles at the dish are beginning to cost him playing time. He'll be on the bench for the fifth time in a 12-game stretch as the Cardinals wrap up their series in Philadelphia.