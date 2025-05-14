Now Playing

Walker is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Phillies.

Walker will hit the bench after he started in right field and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and his third stolen base of the season in the Cardinals' 2-1 loss in Game 1. The 22-year-old is currently holding down a .184/.254/.248 slash line on the season, and his ongoing struggles at the dish are beginning to cost him playing time. He'll be on the bench for the fifth time in a 12-game stretch as the Cardinals wrap up their series in Philadelphia.

