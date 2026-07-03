Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Breakout campaign continues

Walker went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Thursday's 11-5 win over Atlanta.

The four RBI were Walker's most since June 10 and also marked his fourth game this year with at least four RBI. After struggling to find his footing in the major leagues in his prior three seasons, the dynamic 24-year-old outfielder has been a force in St. Louis' lineup this year. Walker has been a five-category contributor for fantasy managers as well, slashing a potent .291/.346/.519 with 19 homers, 63 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 49 runs scored.