Walker is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Walker will get a breather after making five consecutive starts, during which he went just 1-for-18 with two walks and five strikeouts. Brendan Donovan will shift to the outfield to cover for Walker, opening up second base for Thomas Saggese to start while batting sixth.
