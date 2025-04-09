Walker is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.
Walker went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in the first two games of the series, so he'll get a day off in Wednesday's matinee. Lars Nootbaar will shift over to right field for the Cardinals, while Brendan Donovan will play left field and Thomas Saggese will handle second base.
