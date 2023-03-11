Walker was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain Saturday but is considered day-to-day for now, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Walker suffered the injury on a head-first slide into second base in Saturday's game against the Astros. A shoulder strain certainly isn't a good thing for the young slugger, but the fact that he's considered day-to-day means he presumably still has a chance to push for an Opening Day roster spot. An updated timeline could emerge after Walker is re-evaluated Sunday, however, so he's not out of the woods yet.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Precautionary exit•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Hot start to spring training•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Competing for Opening Day role•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Finishes season with 100 runs•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Starts in left field•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Hitting well despite power outage•