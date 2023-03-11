Walker was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain Saturday but is considered day-to-day for now, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Walker suffered the injury on a head-first slide into second base in Saturday's game against the Astros. A shoulder strain certainly isn't a good thing for the young slugger, but the fact that he's considered day-to-day means he presumably still has a chance to push for an Opening Day roster spot. An updated timeline could emerge after Walker is re-evaluated Sunday, however, so he's not out of the woods yet.