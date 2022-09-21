Walker finished the 2022 Double-A season with a .304/.386/.508 batting line, 19 home runs, 22 steals, 68 RBI and 100 runs in 119 games.

Walker only narrowly missed a 20-20 campaign while doing everything the Cardinals could possibly ask for at Springfield this season -- hitting for average, cutting his strikeout rate, raising his walk rate, and switching positions to prepare for his inevitable ascension to the big leagues. Walker ended up playing all three outfield positions down the stretch, but he's likely to slot in at right field for the Cards. Still only 20 years old, he's already got the size and skill to be on the cusp of the majors. It might be a long shot for him to make the Cardinals out of spring training, but assuming his health and production hold up, a midseason call-up appears likely.