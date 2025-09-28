Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Flashes skills in Saturday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker went 1-for-2 with two walks, a two-run home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Cubs.
The long ball, his first since Aug. 28, was the sixth of the season for Walker, while the steal was his 10th in 110 big-league games. The 23-year-old outfielder is still struggling to establish himself in the majors, but he's batting .280 (7-for-25) over the last eight contests with more walks (five) than strikeouts (four) as he looks to wrap up 2025 on a positive note.
