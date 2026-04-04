Walker went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the Tigers.

The 23-year-old outfielder supplied most of the Cardinals' offense on the afternoon with a grand slam off Drew Anderson in the fifth inning. The homer was Walker's second of the season while the steal was his first, and through eight games he's batting .296 (8-for-27) with seven runs, eight RBI and a 3:7 BB:K. It's still early, but Walker is showing signs of finally breaking out and turning his prodigious upside into actual production.