Walker will start in right field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Walker will receive his fifth straight start and appears to have gained a foothold in St. Louis' everyday lineup while he's maintained an .803 OPS since the All-Star break. The left-handed-hitting Nootbaar will be the odd man out of the St. Louis outfield while southpaw Shota Imanaga takes the hill for the Cubs, but it was Victor Scott who was on the bench in two of the Cardinals' previous three matchups with right-handed starting pitchers.