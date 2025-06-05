Walker will not swing a bat for a few days after being given an anti-inflammatory injection in his injured left wrist, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Walker tried to take swings off a tee Monday but had to stop due to continued soreness in the wrist. He underwent additional imaging after that setback, and no structural damage was found. The hope is that the shot will knock out the inflammation in Walker's wrist and he will be able to ramp up workouts again soon. The outfielder will not be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list when first eligible June 8.