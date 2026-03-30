Walker went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and two additional runs scored Sunday's 11-7 loss to the Rays.

Walker turned in his eighth career game with at least three hits, smashing his first homer of the year in the process. The 23-year-old was once one of the top prospects in all of baseball, and he profiles as a post-hype sleeper of sorts during his fourth season in the big leagues in 2026. Walker is set to be St. Louis' everyday right fielder moving forward, but he may need to move up a bit in the batting order to increase his fantasy upside.