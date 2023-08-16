Walker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Walker ended a nine-game homer drought with his first-inning blast. The outfielder is still scuffling a bit at the plate, going 7-for-29 (.241) over his last eight games. For the season, he's at a .259/.325/.424 slash line with 11 long balls, 34 RBI, 30 runs scored, six stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple over 78 contests. With the Cardinals far out of contention, they'll likely continue to let Walker learn on the job in preparation for 2024.