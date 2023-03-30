Walker is starting in right field and batting eighth for the Cardinals on Thursday versus the Blue Jays.
The wunderkind won a spot on the Opening Day roster with a huge spring but gets a difficult Opening Day matchup against Alek Manoah. Walker has the potential to move up in the Cards' batting order if he hits, although it's a pretty deep lineup so he might remain stuck toward the bottom initially.
