Walker hasn't homered in his last 17 games for Double-A Springfield, but he's still managed to hit .299/.375/.403 in that span.

This is what passes for a rough patch for the 19-year-old, who's one of baseball's top prospects; even while failing to hit the ball over the fence, he's still hit safely in 15 of those 17 contests while accumulating five doubles and a triple. Walker will be part of the NL roster for this year's All-Star Futures Game -- a well-deserved honor.