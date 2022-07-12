Walker hasn't homered in his last 17 games for Double-A Springfield, but he's still managed to hit .299/.375/.403 in that span.
This is what passes for a rough patch for the 19-year-old, who's one of baseball's top prospects; even while failing to hit the ball over the fence, he's still hit safely in 15 of those 17 contests while accumulating five doubles and a triple. Walker will be part of the NL roster for this year's All-Star Futures Game -- a well-deserved honor.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Steady stick in Double-A•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Consecutive three-hit games•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Wraps up impressive campaign•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Promoted to High-A•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Returns from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Lands on injured list•