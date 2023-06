Walker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Mets.

Walker homered for the second game in a row, and it's his fourth long ball during an 11-game hitting streak. The rookie is batting .395 (15-for-38) during the streak. He's shown pretty good contact skills so far with a reasonable 20.1 percent strikeout rate. For the season, Walker is slashing .296/.362/.488 with six homers, 19 RBI, 14 runs scored and three stolen bases through 35 contests.